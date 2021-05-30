Tararua College CACTUS 2021 programme

Time for a well-deserved break.

By Matt Emery

The Tararua College CACTUS programme has had another successful year in 2021.

We began the programme with a record number of applications and were able to select 30 students to complete the programme.

The programme ran during term one for eight weeks and students were at school by 5.45am, three times a week during this time. Students participated in a wide variety of activities including military drill and military style PT (physical training).

A weighty problem to move.

They were also lucky to undertake three sessions of training with the Pahiatua Fire Service. Students had the opportunity to experience the smoke house and also learn basic search and rescue techniques.

The CACTUS programme concluded on Friday, April 9 with the Longest Day challenge. Student spent the night at the college, and then spent over 12 hours completing a variety of physical and mental challenges.

These included a tramp through the Manawatū Gorge, an equipment carry, followed by the famous tanker pull. The day concluded with a delicious dinner and award ceremony which was held at the college hall.

The award winners in 2021 were: Fire Service Award: Clayton Couchman, Top Drill: Eve Robin, Top PT Female: Trinity McGrath, Top PT Male: Logan Rankin, Peers Award: Logan Rankin, Top Student Award: Logan Rankin.

The programme could not operate without the large number of community volunteers and we are also very grateful to our generous sponsors. We want to congratulate all 30 of our CACTUS graduates and we are already looking forward to CACTUS 2022!