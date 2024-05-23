Taradale Super Grans popping pills and marching on

The Taradale Super Grans have a lot of fun wherever they go. Pictured are Kaye Kampkes, Lorraine Lightfoot and Helen Bird, ready for bit of fun.

Between them, they take 186 pills a day and have a total of 206 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Their average age is 76 and they love nothing better than a good march.

They are the Taradale Super Grans, a leisure marching team who have been strutting their stuff for 33 years.

The team is made up of 27 women, with the youngest aged 54 and the oldest turning 93 in July.

President Val Mitchell, 87, is one of the founding members and says she loves the comradeship that comes with belonging to a team.

Although Mitchell is not marching anymore due to health issues, she never misses practices or trips away.

“I get a little irritated having to sit on the bench, but I just can’t stay away. I have made so many friends through marching and am still involved in booking accommodation, registering for events and sorting out the travel and the uniforms. I just love it.

“We have so much fun. One of our funniest moments was when our bus broke down on the Taupō Road in freezing weather with only bush toilets. Along came the Naked Bus and rescued us. The few travellers on the bus wondered what was happening when we boarded.

The Taradale Super Grans leisure marching team. Seated are non-marching life members Val Mitchell (left) and Ann White.

“We really kept them entertained being a bit noisy and hilarious.

“I think the driver was relieved to drop us off right at the gate just in time for the start of Taupō Leisure Day. We were a very grateful bunch of ladies.”

Mitchell comes from a Highland dancing background.

“I did a couple of years in a marching team but was very tied up in Highland dance. In the end, I had to drop marching as it was interfering with my dancing, so I feel lucky to have been involved with this team from the beginning.”

The other founding members are Rita McGarvey, Gail Klaus, Anne White and Marie Vatkin, who is nearly 93 and still marching.

The team, affiliated with the Taradale Rugby Club, recently attended the nationals in Invercargill, where they received a standing ovation.

Mitchell says they march for fun, friendship and fitness.

“Our coach Heidi MacDonald is teaching the team a new routine at the moment. She does a great job and is devoted to us,” Val said.

MacDonald, who has been marching since she was 9, joined the Taradale Super Grans in 2018.

“I love it. We have so much fun, it keeps us fit and you meet new people. We try to go away once a month. It’s also really good for keeping the brain active because you are listening to the music and counting the beats.”

They fundraise for their trips by selling raffles and sausage sizzles.

In 2026, the Taradale Super Grans will host the North Island Leisure Marching event at the Pettigrew-Green Arena. Teams from all over the North Island will be attending.

“We are looking for sponsorship for the event,” MacDonald said.

In the meantime, they are preparing for a Leisure Marching Day on June 22 at the Indoor Bowling Centre, in Wakefield Street, Onekawa. Around 18 North Island leisure marching teams are expected at the free event, which will be open to the public.

“Come along and see what it’s all about. You never know - you might just find yourself marching with us,” Mitchell said.

