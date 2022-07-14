The Taradale RSA Concert Party rehearsing their latest show.

When it comes to concerts, forget Billy Joel or Jack Johnson. We have our own unique concert party right on our doorstep.

The Taradale RSA Concert Party is the only performing RSA concert party in New Zealand and is on the road again, performing 10 shows in a variety of locations in the North Island. This is no mean feat for the cast of 30, with some members now in their 80s.

The concert party has been performing for more than 55 years, with its origins dating back to the days of the tin hat clubs, says club secretary Peter Rawstrone.

"They were the groups who entertained the troupes during the Second World War. The reason for its success is because there has always been a focus on maintaining a high standard of performance and professionalism , with members making a commitment and giving of their best."

Some of this year's talented cast are also in demand for private functions and cabaret. Others were involved in the operatic and theatre in their younger days. A new theme is chosen each year — this year it's Rhythm 'n' Style — with rehearsals taking place from April to July.

"It is a big undertaking to put on a top-line show such as Rhythm 'n' Style, involving a rigorous rehearsal schedule."

Peter says the first priority is learning the words and singing the songs, then comes the dance steps and choreography. Solo performers go through their items and the show is tied together to give two hours of entertainment.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm among the members and cast. As this is a roadshow, we would not succeed without the full co-operation of every member, with the cast supported by backstage crew and dressers. Out front we have our own lighting and sound systems."

Peter describes setting up as a fine-tuned job.

"Everyone has their own task and area to look after. It takes about an hour to put up all the curtains, scenery and backdrops. The framework has to be assembled and the main beam placed across the top.

Rhythm 'n' Style is directed by Julie Smith, who has had many years of experience in show business.

"Julie has put together this year's colourful and lively two-hour show, with musical brackets involving the entire cast as well as solo singing, comedy sketches, dancing and lots of movement."

Each of the brackets takes on a different theme.

"The show opens with a lively lineup of rhythm songs, with lots of beat and energy-sapping movements. Then comes a kaleidoscope of brilliant colours and popular songs - these will give the audience a chance to join in and sing along."

After the interval there is a light-hearted bracket of fun songs with humour and antics.

"The songs are filled full of life and vigour."

Finally, there is a collection of well-known favourites from Abba.

"It is not all hard work for members. After the show we always have friendly banter and a few laughs over a meal at the RSA."

■ Hawke's Bay Taradale RSA Concert Party, Otane Town Hall, Saturday, July 23, 1.30pm; Taradale RSA, Gloucester St, Taradale, Saturday and Sunday, August 6 and 7, 6.30pm, and Monday, August 8, 1.30pm. Tickets at the Taradale RSA.