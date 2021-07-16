Taradale residents make the move

Checking out their new premises are (from left) Taradale Residents' Association newest committee member Catherine Hawkins, secretary Emily Otto, long-time member Eric Lamb and president Allen McMillan

Although meetings may be held on the last Monday of every month, there are many firsts for the Taradale Residents' Association (TRA).

As well as changing the venue and time, there will be two other "firsts" at next Monday's meeting — a giveaway and quite possibly the first time all three official languages of New Zealand are featured at a meeting, says secretary Emily Otto.

"Since we are holding the meeting at the HB Deaf Club meeting room we've extended an invitation to members of Taradale's deaf community to come along. We are also looking at introducing a karakia as part of the welcome to open our meetings and having just completed a Level 2 Te Reo Māori course at EIT, I am busy working on composing something meaningful for the TRA to use."

General manager of the National Aquarium, Rachel Haydon, will be the guest speaker. She will be giving away a free family pass to the aquarium to one Taradale resident who attends the meeting. Membership of the TRA is open to any resident/s living in Taradale and at the present time, there is no membership fee.

"This is reviewed each year in June at the association's annual meeting, " says TRA president Allen McMillan.

The TRA aims to promote the welfare of the citizens of Taradale and the development of their public amenities and services. This is done by providing a regular forum for the four Napier City councillors from the Taradale Ward, maintaining an ongoing liaison with the Napier City Council, supporting the development of community resources, activities and facilities in Taradale and promoting the general welfare of the people of Taradale when any community issues are raised from time to time.

"We also scrutinise the Napier City Council's Annual Plans/Long Term Plans, and the Napier City Council/Regional Council district scheme proposals, and make submissions on them when necessary," Allen says.

TRA also hosts a 'Meet the Candidates' evening in Taradale in the lead up to the local body elections.

The association meets 10 times a year from February to November and organises a series of guest speakers. Recent speakers have included Napier mayor Kirsten Wise, Taradale Business Association marketing coordinator Sam Jackman, Civil Defence controller Rake Ngaio, NCC Councillor Nigel Simpson and library manager Darren Gillies. Topics have included the Three Waters Project, positive ageing strategy for Napier and making driving around the Taradale shopping precinct safer.

There are seven members on the committee and Emily says more are always welcome.

"Anyone interested in joining the committee is encouraged to come along to one of our meetings to find out more."

■ The Details:

What: Taradale Residents' Association (The Voice for the People of Taradale)

When: Last Monday of each month, 7-8pm (next meeting is Monday, July 26)

Where: HB Deaf Club meeting room, 22 Lee Road, Taradale.

Info: Email: taradaleresidents@gmail.com or Facebook https:www.facebook.com/taradaleresidents/