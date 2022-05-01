Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Taradale man repairing bicycles for charity flooded with generosity

3 minutes to read
Roger Davis would rather restore old bicycles than do the gardening. From a garage in Napier he repairs bikes for cancer fundraising.

Roger Davis would rather restore old bicycles than do the gardening. From a garage in Napier he repairs bikes for cancer fundraising.

Hawkes Bay Today

Roger Davies says he feels as if he is back in his bike shop again with the sudden rush of donations and sales made from his workshop.

The 80-year-old from Taradale has been beset with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.