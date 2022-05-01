Roger Davis would rather restore old bicycles than do the gardening. From a garage in Napier he repairs bikes for cancer fundraising.

Roger Davis would rather restore old bicycles than do the gardening. From a garage in Napier he repairs bikes for cancer fundraising.

Roger Davies says he feels as if he is back in his bike shop again with the sudden rush of donations and sales made from his workshop.

The 80-year-old from Taradale has been beset with generosity from all sides as people come to donate and purchase bikes for charity.

"It's been amazing, I've had people coming in with almost-brand-new bikes, so for me seeing those sort of bikes, to be able to offer those, it's just amazing, it just makes such a difference too because you've got nicer bikes to market."

He said he had been able to send another $870 to charity in only 10 days.

The proceeds go towards causes like cancer research in Hawke's Bay and charities such as Ronald McDonald House, Starship children's hospital and Kids with Cancer.

Eighty-year-old Roger Davies, of Taradale, has enjoyed even greater success with his bicycle sales, raising $870 in 10 days for charity. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said he had sold bicycles to customers from throughout Hawke's Bay, from Waipukurau to Wairoa, but he had his first international customer approach him just the other day.

"I had a man who was in India call me to ask for a bike for his daughter. He was going to be back in the New Zealand in a few weeks' time."

At the moment he has about 23 bikes ready to be sent to new homes.

He said having such a large selection made him feel good because he was able to provide whichever kind of bike people wanted.

"I've got quite a range, people get in touch with me and say "oh, have you got a ladies bike with a small frame? And I'll say 'I'll just have a look for you' and sometimes you can help, it's just wonderful."

He said he had been able find a use for even irreparable bikes by salvaging good parts and giving the remaining scrap to a collector.

"I've got a man who comes and picks up the scrap for me and I don't have to bother about taking it to the tip or anything silly."

Davies thinks everyone should have a bicycle and says working on repairing bikes for sale has had a strong therapeutic effect on him. Photo / Warren Buckland

Local Evo Cycles bike store franchises have even been providing their support, donating an apron, offering cheaper parts and sending people with bikes they'd like to part with to Davies.

He said working on the bikes in his workshop for charity during his retirement has had a strong therapeutic effect for him

"I haven't had the aches and pains I normally have."

He still rides a bike himself whenever he finds the chance to, and enjoys the local cycle paths.