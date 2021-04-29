Tamatea's Gladys Mary care home receives Covid vaccination

Gladys Mary team leader and senior caregiver Leanne Mabey and residents Edith Rothwell and Joan Humphrey celebrate receiving the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

Gladys Mary team leader and senior caregiver Leanne Mabey and residents Edith Rothwell and Joan Humphrey celebrate receiving the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

After Bupa Gladys Mary Care Home had positive Covid-19 cases last year, residents and staff were excited to receive the Covid vaccine on Thursday.

The Tamatea care home was the only aged residential care home in Hawke's Bay that had Covid-19 outbreak last year, which was linked to the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

Team leader Leanne Mabey said the day brought back many memories as she was one of the staff who had worked in the dedicated Covid ward at the care home through the lockdown.

"We spent 62 days in full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear. To now a year later get a vaccine is absolutely fantastic and everyone is so pleased to get it."

Joan Humphrey, 88, who was at the care home during the outbreak said during lockdown they made their own fun and no one winged.

"When these things happen you just need to go with the flow. We played cards and had fun together."

She likened the vaccine day to getting the Polio vaccine and how that made a difference to so many people's lives when she was young.

Soon to be 99 years old resident Edith Rothwell said, after her painless vaccine, she is turning her sights to turning 100 next year.

Bupa clinical manager Donna Burns said she was impressed with how it went and that "we've been dancing and it's been lovely".

Residents and staff were offered the vaccine on Thursday as Hawke's Bay DHB rolls out Covid vaccination to residents in aged care facilities over the coming weeks.

Bupa operations manager Linda Dubbeldam said the response to vaccinations has been really positive.

"The Covid-19 vaccine is a very important step to creating a healthier world. We will continue to observe our Covid-19 protocols in line with Ministry of Health guidance for our care homes and villages."