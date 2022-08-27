Tamatea Intermediate dresses yellow for cancer

Dressed in yellow on Daffodil Day are students Paige Davies (left) and Bayleigh Wilson.

It was a mellow yellow kind of day at Tamatea Intermediate School on Friday, with students dressing in yellow to raise funds for the Cancer Foundation. The fundraising drive was the idea of the student council who meets regularly to plan ways they can give back to their school and community.

"The school encourages students to lead the way in these types of initiatives as they are authentic learning opportunities," says principal Jo Smith. "Students gain valuable skills in planning, promoting and contributing to society, and they do a great job."

Dressed as a banana to raise money for cancer is Taradale Intermediate student James Hodgetts.

Friday's efforts raised $525, with each child bringing a gold coin donation to contribute to the worthy cause. Daffodil Day symbolises hope for all New Zealanders impacted by cancer. Every dollar raised for Daffodil Day will go towards cancer care for patients and their whānau, education and awareness programmes, and life-saving cancer research.