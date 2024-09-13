The school was placed in lockdown as police dealt with a nearby fight on Thursday. Photo / NZME

A Napier school parent is frustrated at the lack of communication from Tamatea High School after a fight involving students, which led to the school going into lockdown.

The lockdown just after noon on Thursday was brief, and described by police as a decision made by the school at the time as a precaution.

A police spokesperson said they had responded to a fight nearby among youths on Fryberg Ave. The spokesperson said there was “mention of a hammer” in the initial report to police, but a hammer was not found by officers at the scene.

The police spokesperson said, on Friday, they planned to refer those involved in the fight to Youth Aid “once we have confirmation of all those involved from the school”.

A parent whose child attends Tamatea High School, who did not want to be named, said his child witnessed an altercation on the school grounds on Thursday involving a group of schoolgirls.