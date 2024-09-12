Tamatea High School was placed in lockdown on Thursday.

Tamatea High School was placed in lockdown on Thursday.

A Napier high school was placed in lockdown as a precaution on Thursday while police responded to a fight among youths nearby.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 12.10pm and Tamatea High School was placed in lockdown.

“Police were alerted to a group of youths fighting on Fryberg Avenue, Tamatea.

“A nearby school decided to lockdown as a precaution, which has since been lifted. Police are making enquiries into the matter.”

It is unclear if the youths were students from Tamatea High.