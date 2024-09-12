Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Fight leads to lockdown of Napier high school

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
Quick Read
Tamatea High School was placed in lockdown on Thursday.

Tamatea High School was placed in lockdown on Thursday.

A Napier high school was placed in lockdown as a precaution on Thursday while police responded to a fight among youths nearby.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 12.10pm and Tamatea High School was placed in lockdown.

Police were alerted to a group of youths fighting on Fryberg Avenue, Tamatea.

“A nearby school decided to lockdown as a precaution, which has since been lifted. Police are making enquiries into the matter.”

It is unclear if the youths were students from Tamatea High.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tamatea High School made a post on its Facebook page at 12.25pm saying it was in lockdown, and posted again at 1.50pm to say the lockdown had lifted.

“During period three today there was an incident at kura [school], the police were called and we moved into our lockdown procedures,” the post read.

“Lockdown has now been lifted and our students are safe and back to their learning. Ngā mihi nui.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today