A Napier high school was placed in lockdown as a precaution on Thursday while police responded to a fight among youths nearby.
A police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 12.10pm and Tamatea High School was placed in lockdown.
“Police were alerted to a group of youths fighting on Fryberg Avenue, Tamatea.
“A nearby school decided to lockdown as a precaution, which has since been lifted. Police are making enquiries into the matter.”
It is unclear if the youths were students from Tamatea High.