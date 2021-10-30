Talking through feelings slam dunk for William Colenso College students

This year there was a women's team in the Past vs Present tournament at William Colenso College.

A basketball tournament between past and present William Colenso College (WCC) students took centre court at the weekend, with past students winning both games.

The tournament started four years ago as a way for former students to give back to their old school and the sport of basketball.

"A core group of us 'old boys' all played basketball together at Colenso High back in the 80s," says men's captain and tournament shield designer, Tony Harrington.

He attended the school from 1986 to 1990 and created the Draper-Reid Memorial Shield in honour of their "fallen brothers", Steven "Chewy" Draper and Jason Reid.

Tony incorporated the old Colenso colours, which were green and red back in his day, with the new school colours, which are green and blue.

He says the bond they formed back then on the court has strengthened over many years to form a brotherhood that is still thriving to this day.

"When we were approached by WCC about the prospect of starting up a Past v Present game, we, as a group, were only too happy to tautoko the kaupapa. We came up with the idea to use this game to raise awareness for suicide prevention, as a couple of our old school teammates have lost their lives this way."

Earlier this year the local basketball and WCC community also lost teammate, friend and respected teacher Dan Evans. Tony added Dan's name to the plaque on the Draper Reid Shield and students played their 2021 Past vs Present basketball game in honour of Dan.

"The connection we all have with Dan goes back a long way, from earlier playing days, friendships, whānau, Colenso — even the connection back to Richmond where Dan was a teacher which was my and other teammates' first school. We wanted this kaupapa to keep going and to also honour Dan."

Tony says each year after the games, the group gets together with present WCC students for "kai and korero".

"It's a bit of time to get together with the youth, hang out and, just as importantly, to catch up with the old boys to connect as a brotherhood. We often talk to the students about what we as old boys have gone on to do over the years since we left school and experiences we have had along the way."

He says the message they try to put across is the importance of forming those strong trusting friendships as young men that can carry you through and serve you well through life.

"Basketball has served us well and has been a vehicle to form great bonds not only during high school, but thereafter and through to the present day.

"Unfortunately, we lost a couple of brothers along the way, so this kaupapa is a good time to not only remember and honour those who are no longer with us, but also to get together in the now and be amongst friends and whānau and just check-in, reconnect, spin some yarns and just come together."

This years "old boys" team included some of Dan's old teammates and for the first time a women's team also played.

"It's something we have been trying to get going for a while now, it's awesome to see some of the Colenso "old girls" out there on the court taking on the present students."

WCC sports administrator Tini Williams says the past men's basketball team has never been defeated, and the players don't take the game lightly.

"Old school music from the 80s blasted the gym walls, pumping up adrenaline and enthusiasm. Whānau, past students, friends and teachers came to watch two exciting, heart-wrenching displays of basketball played on that day."

Past player Ben Kingi acknowledged to his teammates the connection they had in the late 80s is just as strong as it was at this year's game.

"We hope this inspires the students to keep their strong bond as they look to the future and to never be afraid to talk to their mates when they're feeling troubled or in a dark space."

■ Where to get help:

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youth services: (06) 3555 906

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155 ? Helpline: 1737

Anxiety Helpline: 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)

If it is an emergency, call 111