Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehusrt says it's heartening to know Rush Munro's intend to retain most of the historic elements of the garden to include in their permanent premises . Photo / NZME

After 90 years, our iconic Hastings business Rush Munro's is leaving its site on Heretaunga St West, moving on to the next chapter of its long-running journey.

It is with great sadness that we farewell Rush Munro's from the location so many of us have fond memories of.

I vividly remember our family's Sunday drives, which always included (if we were lucky) a Rush Munro's icecream on the way home.

I understand the concerns our community has about the future of the site, which was not owned by Rush Munro's, and which the new owners NPD wish to develop into a service station.

This site is a commercial service zone, and this kind of activity is permitted under Council's district plan.

The application was carefully and impartially assessed against the legal RMA framework required.

Although the business has a long history, and the premises evolved over time to become the icecream gardens with all the features people love, it does not have formal heritage status – its historic value lies in the memories and stories we share of this special place.

For several years now, I have been discussing with the owners the future for their business in Hastings and what that will look like.

When we learnt of the land being sold, our biggest priority as a council was to find a way to work with Rush Munro's to facilitate the continuation of their business – the oldest icecream producer in New Zealand.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst. Photo / Warren Buckland

We supported them to find their new, temporary site at Albert Square, and I have every confidence that with the park-like setting there, they will be very successful, and will add a lot to the vibrancy of our city centre.

At the same time, they will be thinking about what they are going to do in terms of a longer-term home for the business, and it's heartening to know they intend to retain most of the historic and popular elements of the garden to include in their permanent premises in the future.

This includes some of the stone walls and seats (that were made from rubble from the 1931 earthquake), the goldfish (that have a new home in the meantime), some of the heritage roses, the fountain in the goldfish pond, an original gate on the street frontage, the mosaic tiles on the ground in the outdoor area, and the booths.

The tables from the booths will be used at the new site.

In addition, Council is funding the recording of the site's social history in our community, including a full photographic record of the buildings and gardens.

While it's the end of an era in some respects, it's also new beginnings for this quintessentially Hastings business, who will help us make new memories in the years ahead.

Sandra Hazlehurst is mayor of Hastings.