Talking Point: Mad Mile loose chip 'a real downside' for motorcycle riders

Richard Waterer says he is tired of reports about speed and accidents, when the condition of Hawke's Bay roads is a major contributing factor. Photo / File

Re your front page article on the speeding motorcyclists on Middle Rd.

I do not wish to condone the conduct of these riders but I am weary of the continual reportage of motorcycle misbehaviour and accidents relating to speed.

No mention or reportage is made of the motorcycle accidents which are caused by the condition of the roads in Hawke's Bay.

The condition I refer to is that of loose grit and shingle on virtually every road in Hawke's Bay.

It is usually at its worst after road maintenance has been carried out and resealing, of sorts, takes place and then the contractors do not sweep the surface diligently enough subsequently. It also is apparent at T intersections where loose gravel accumulates because of the action of vehicle wheels.

This is highly dangerous for motorcycles, no matter what speed they are travelling at, to try and turn into another road where there is a triangle of loose gravel is risky, as is having to brake, for whatever reason, in an area of loose gravel. Your front wheel goes on you and you are down.

I had a friend who I was following last weekend, at perfectly legal speed, turn into Elsthorpe Rd from Racecourse Rd near Waipawa and he was brought down by extensive loose gravel on this corner.

I know of several people who have fallen on corners along Middle Rd in the past three years, since "safety" widening work was carried out on the road.

Apart from the bodily injuries they suffer, the machines are usually badly damaged, also requiring expensive repairs.

There is no need for this amount of loose gravel on our roads. The contractors should be made to fulfil their obligations by the councils in the region, none are exempt.

In August 2020, I wrote to Hastings District Council about this very matter and received a completely unsatisfactory reply, although I was reassured it would be remedied come the warmer weather.

It wasn't, and the situation still exists - albeit to varying degrees of seriousness.

I am obviously a motorcyclist but I also ride a bicycle and it is just the same for cyclists as for us motorised cyclists.

I also drive a car, a relatively recent model, and the amount of stone chip damage on the bonnet in less than three years is disheartening to say the least, mostly because of loose chip on Hawke's Bay roads.

Much as I love living in this wonderful region, including the twisty, winding roads which a lot of folk can't seem to cope with, the loose chip is a real downside, at whatever speed.