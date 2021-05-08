Taradale's surprise a big one in Hawke's Bay's Nash Cup rugby final

Triumphant Taradale captain Namatahi Waa, the Nash Cup, and god-daughter Gwendoline Taniwha-Pohe. Photo / Warren Buckland

It was the outcome almost no one saw coming as Taradale hammered pre-match favourites Hastings Rugby and Sports 46-19 to win Hawke's Bay Premier rugby first-round prize the Nash Cup today.

Having conceded competition final home-ground advantage in a 15-25 loss to Hastings, the maroons looked a completely different unit as it blasted the hosts off Elwood Park, Hastings, from the start, with three of Taradale's seven tries coming in the first quarter before Hastings had a point on the board.

The closest it got thereafter was 10 points, it was 24-14 at halftime, and Taradale roared home with four tries in the last half-hour to get their name engraved on the cup for the 13th time, and the 4th in the cup's last seven seasons' rugby.

With the Cup having not been contested last winter, Taradale had held the trophy since 2019, and it was 2014 when it was last won by a Hastings club - ironically, Havelock North, which has this year been relegated to the next division for the rest of the season.

Taradale fans travelled hopeful their team was finally in the form to nail the home sides, but confessed they'd never thought it could be a win by 27 points

In distinct contrast to the losing performance of April 24, Taradale used a wealth of clean set-piece possession well, with the ball off the top of the lineout from lock Ben Freschini among the features of delivery to halfback Karl Hewitt.

The backs then flung and held the passes well, with particular benefit to second five-eighths Kienan Higgins, who scored three of the tries in what was an outstanding individual performance.

Taradale's other tries were scored by left wing Majella Tufuga, flanker Nathan Tweedie, No 8 Iakopo Mapu, and centre Hemaua Samasoni.

Hastings scored three tries, the last a consolation effort in the last few minutes, but were left rueing numerous opportunities lost struggling to control the ball.

Winning captain and Hawke's Bay Magpies prop Namatahi Waa said his side hadn't been at full strength in the previous match between the two sides and had learned from that match, enough to believe it was in with a show, having excelled in the last 15 minutes of that game.

"We backed our fitness, and that helped us create the opportunities," he said. "All season we've had this Achilles heel where our offloads didn't stick. Today they stuck."

Hastings, having waved goodbye to a winning streak of 14 games back to last season, now have to plot a seven-week campaign to get them into the championship semi-finals and a chance to retain major prize the Maddison Trophy they won with a 22-16 end-of-season final win over Taradale last year.

Premier aspirant Maraenui ended a long wait for some silverware when it beat Napier Old Boys Marist's second fifteen 22-18 in the Town and Country town-pool final at Maraenui Park, Napier, while Dannevirke club Aotea won the Country pool final with a 31-18 win over Central Hawke's Bay club Otane at Dannevirke's Rugby Park.