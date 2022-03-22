The news that seats will be occupied when international manuhiri (guests) return is welcome for the region's tourism operators. Photo / Warren Buckland

The news that seats will be occupied when international manuhiri (guests) return is welcome for the region's tourism operators. Photo / Warren Buckland

The announcement of the return of international manuhiri (guests) is welcome news among the region's tourism operators.

Many have been holding on, tooth and nail, to reach this moment. Others have been hibernating until the return of international visitors was guaranteed. A small number didn't make it to see this day.

Before New Zealand closed its borders, Hawke's Bay was experiencing its highest-ever levels of international visitor spend. During 2019, international tourism was worth $166.4 million to our region's economy, with roughly a third of that ($51.7 million) coming from Australia.

And while many expect that a full return to pre-Covid tourism levels is still years away, the opening of multiple visitor markets is exciting. International tourism has real value to Hawke's Bay and the many businesses operating within the visitor economy.

The rebuild ahead is undeniably a big one, with national forecasters saying the return of international manuhiri is likely to be a trickle rather than a flood.

In Hawke's Bay, this will most likely begin with visiting friends and relatives (VFR) travelling to reunite with their loved ones. I also hope we will see the return of Working Holiday Visa holders who can bolster the ranks of our hospitality and harvest workforces. After months or years of Zooms, we may also see the return of business connections and in-person meetings.

From there, Hawke's Bay could see Australian visitors in time for Easter and the school holiday, and a return of global travellers from visa-waiver countries (UK, US, Japan and Germany) from May 2.

The best-case scenario is a steady increase in international visitors throughout 2022 and a busy and vibrant summer. This is the goal the team at Hawke's Bay Tourism will be working towards.

To achieve this, we will also continue our focus on the incredible domestic visitors who have so enjoyed all that Hawke's Bay has to offer over the past two years.

Pre-covid, domestic travellers made up 75 per cent of our visitor market, and they remain critical to our sector. It has been the success of our domestic marketing, thanks to additional funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and the support of our fellows Kiwis that has provided much relief to Hawke's Bay operators throughout the pandemic.

Visitors, be they domestic or international, enable the businesses we love as locals to confidently exist thanks to the temporary increase in population and spend.

For now, at least, we are happy to have a date that international visitors can plan to. It provides certainty for travellers to make bookings, and for our tourism businesses to prepare, whether that's hiring staff or renewing contact with their international markets.

The past two years have been difficult for our sector, that is undeniable. However, our operators have been resilient and supported each other through the hard times, and now the opening of our borders is a very real signal that the rebuild is about to begin.

• Hamish Saxton is Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive