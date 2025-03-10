Takapau puts its hand up to save rugby club

The red and black of century-old rugby club Takapau will fly again with a community answering the 11th-hour call to keep the club alive in 2025.

Treasurer Matt Wade said enough people responded last week with concern for the future of the Central Hawke’s Bay club, which was established in 1886, and a meeting went ahead on Sunday with about 25 present.

He had said last week if the support was not forthcoming, after key positions were unable to be filled at the annual meeting, the club would have “folded”, leaving big gaps in sports and community in the Central Hawke’s Bay township and surrounding areas.

A special meeting is now set for this Sunday for the election that was unable to go ahead at the annual meeting.