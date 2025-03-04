But he says the problem of sustainability is an issue for all community sports clubs relying on a volunteer base.

Davies cites issues including funding and resourcing, education (more physical education teachers in schools), and other pressures now detracting from the availability of people taking up the vital roles.

Davies says it needed to be dealt with by the government at a national level.

He says the issues have been with community sport at all levels for a long time, which is reflected in Hawke’s Bay Today files, including Eskview having almost gone into recess in 2015, and some of the issues being evident or foreseen in the mergers of top clubs.

Central Rugby and Sports was created in Waipukurau in 1994, while mergers have also occurred in Napier and Hastings as far back as Napier Marist and Napier HSOB 35 years ago.

Takapau, which in 1957 opened a grandstand at War Memorial Park, in sight of State Highway 2 about 20km west of Waipukurau, played in the Central Hawke’s Bay competition until Hawke’s Bay-wide competitions were started in the late 1980s.

The imminence of a possible shutdown came in a Facebook post this week, in which it said: “It is with great regret that the outgoing committee announces the folding of Takapau Rugby Football Club.”

But it pointed to a further meeting on Sunday if there is enough interest, and highlighted what the community stands to lose – the senior men’s team, a popular children’s schools Barefoot 7s tournament and the club’s junior teams, as well as club days.

“Unfortunately for the past few seasons the committee have been trying to find replacements for positions, with no such luck,” the post said.

“It has become unsustainable for the few still involved.”

It said the call was put out for new junior and senior committee members, which by Monday night had been answered by one family, but added: “We will do one final push to see if we can come up with sufficient support for the club.”

If there is enough interest, the meeting will be on Sunday at 6pm – allowing time for the farmers to get in from milking.

