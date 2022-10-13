Swim star Lewis Clareburt, left, with rising Hawke's Bay talent Emma Godwin and William Benson, Heretaunga Sun Devils swimming club head coach at the aquatic centre this week. Photo / Warren Buckland

Double Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lewis Clareburt has given the aquatic facility where he could become a frequent butterflier his first test run.

Clareburt is in Hastings to compete at a Greendale Swimming Club meet being held at the new Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre at the weekend.

The state-of-the-art facility opened recently and is already attracting a lot of interest from athletes, and for hosting events and high performance training camps.

HB Community Fitness Centre Trust's Bruce Mactaggart, said the interest was recognition of the status and quality of the facilities the HBCFCT had brought to life.

"We are welcoming high-performance athletes and their families, who will not only enjoy our facilities but will also go out and explore Hastings and Napier."

Next week 23 of New Zealand's most promising swimmers will train at the centre.

Swimming New Zealand is hosting its U18 National Age Group camp, making the most of the wide range of facilities including the onsite hostel.

Swimming New Zealand High Performance Team Services Manager Holly Fletcher said there was an air of excitement by athletes and coaches to use the pool and other training facilities that are all "under one roof".

"It's a pretty hectic two-day training camp, so it's great that we don't have to travel from accommodation to the pool, all we need to do it walk less than a minute and we're into our training.

The age group camp with swimmers aged between 14-18 years is being used as final preparations before a squad heads to the Queensland Championships in December.

"We will be doing a mix of training with four big pool sessions as well as a workshop with a nutritionist as well as a presentation from Drug Free Sport.