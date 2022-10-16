Surf's up: Wāhine impress at inaugural Lady of the Log contest

Surfer Hannah Kohn impresses with her skills during the event. Photo / Ian Cooper

161022surfing1 Surfer Nicolette Owen riding a wave. Photo / Ian Cooper



The inaugural Lady of the Log surf event has been staged, celebrating "the sisterhood of surfing" in Hawke's Bay.

The longboard surfing competition was held for the first time at Te Awanga on Saturday, organised by surf group Sea Sisters.

Wāhine from across the district took part, enjoying the waves and surfing community.

A special event was held at Te Awanga Estate after the contest.

"The Lady of the Log is a celebration of the sisterhood of surfing," organisers said.

"Since forming Sea Sisters in 2020, we have been overwhelmed with the continuous aroha and tautoko we have been shown by our beautiful community in both Hawke's Bay and across the motu.

"The Lady of the Log is an extension of this kaupapa - a space to connect, inspire and celebrate the amazing community of surfing."

Results were unavailable at the time of going to print.