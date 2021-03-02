Support for the hearing impaired on offer

Dannevirke Hearing Association office manager Louise Forsyth and vice president Roly Elllis were promoting the work of the association on World Hearing Day.

Hearing Awareness Week is an opportunity to bring out into the open the problems encountered by those suffering loss of hearing.

Yesterday was World Hearing Day and for Dannevirke Hearing Association staff and members it meant promoting the services it can provide, not just to its 90 members but to the public as well.

The Dannevirke office in McPhee St is manned Monday to Friday from 9am until 12 noon.

During that time office manager Louise Forsyth can help with advice on hearing issues and equipment, low-cost hearing aid batteries, used battery recycling, maintenance of hearing aids, hearing and health advocacy and funding information.

Advocacy is an important part of the Hearing Association's work.

"We can accompany people to provide support at any meetings they might have, such appointments with doctors or government agencies such as MSD or even family meetings."

Louise said one of the things that the association can help with is providing equipment such as special phones.

Dannevirke association vice president Roly Ellis has had problems with his hearing for many years.

"My hearing is getting worse and the last five years have been quite difficult but one of the things I have done that has helped considerably was to buy a phone with a blaster.

"It's the only phone that I can hear on. It has made life completely different."

Roly said the general public don't realise how difficult life was for the hearing impaired.

"It's very difficult whether you are in the house with your family, watching TV or out at an event or a dinner."

Louise said even going shopping was difficult for the hearing impaired.

"Shop staff tend not to look at you while they are serving you, they tend to look down and talk to the counter. They need to look directly at the person they are talking to as many hearing impaired lip read."

Clear enunciation of words and slowing down their speech were ways of helping communicate with the hearing impaired.

"The concentration required to keep up with what's going on around you is very tiring and it's frustrating," Roly said.

"People tend to think you are rude because you don't hear them so you don't answer them.

"You become something of a nodding donkey and just hope you've got your yeses and noes right."

Louise took on the role of office manager in October 2019 and prior to that she had no experience in dealing with the deaf.

"I was horrified at the lack of information available to people in the community with hearing loss as to what help they could get.

"We would like to try and help as many people as we can."

She said one sector of the community where hearing loss was considerable was among farmers.

"Their work with machinery and in particular the whistles they use damage their hearing.

"They can get a lot of help through the Hearing Association."

Roly said the association can point them towards ACC.

"All they need to do is to step forward."

The Dannevirke group had received funding from the Eastern and Central Community Trust and the Southern Trust and this had enabled the association to carry on its work and increase the hours the office was open.

On Tuesday April 6 at 2pm the association will hold its annual meeting.

"We would love to see some new faces come along," Roly said.

The group is also holding a fundraiser at New World on March 19 and 25 when it will have tickets for sale for an Easter raffle.

The white cat badges the Hearing Association has adopted as its emblem will also be on sale.

The Hearing Association works with Life Unlimited hearing therapist Anne Greatbatch.

One of the services, apart from hearing tests, that Anne can provide is to source fire alarms that vibrate and flash.

"An ordinary alarm is of no use to a deaf person," Louise said.

Hearing tests for those over 18 can be booked by phoning 0800 008 011.

Hearing tests for children under 18 these can be made through a referral by a GP or by phoning the audiology clinic at Palmerston North Hospital on 06 356 9169 extension 7220.