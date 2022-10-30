Sunday, final sundae: Last icecream served from iconic Hastings gardens

Lois Bull, 8, of Clive, gets her treat on Rush Munro's last day at its historic Hastings site before moving to the other end of town. Photo / Paul Taylor

Iconic Hastings icecream producer Rush Munro's was still creaming-it right into its last moments of making Sunday sundaes and other delights in its heritage-building home of almost a century.

Proprietor and icecream-maker Vaughan Currie was still making icecream after 4pm amid the nostalgic tales of customers from multiple generations, with the Heretaunga West site doors finally closing at 6.30pm ahead of a move later in the week to an Albert Square site, where the Albert Hotel stood for more than a century.

The weather had been not-quite-ideal icecream weather, which maybe put "a bit of a damper" on proceedings, but Currie said: "We're quite happy. We have had quite a lot of people – they ring up first to see that we're open – travelling from around the region."

The next few days will be spent salvaging equipment, plants, signage and other features with the intention of having Rush Munro's reopen at Albert Square by Friday, in time for FAWC! Event Taste Hastings, which will include about 20 food trucks based in the square, linked to other events nearby.