“Napier and Hawke’s Bay is a highly desirable location to retire, with a population of 75-plus expected to grow rapidly over the coming years.”

Summerset operates four other retirement villages around Hawke’s Bay, including two in Napier - Summerset in the Bay (Greenmeadows) and Summerset Palms (Te Awa).

He said both of those villages were popular and had wait lists.

It is expected it will take about five years to complete the entire retirement village, which will include its own indoor pool, gym, cafe, library and bowling green.

“When complete, the combined investment in the site will be in excess of $200m,” Scoullar said.

The Mission Hills subdivision is progressing well and will see over 800 homes (including the retirement village) built during the next decade.

A consortium is behind the enormous subdivision on a 207ha piece of land on the outskirts of Napier, situated upon rolling hills behind Taradale’s Mission Estate Winery.

The first homes at the subdivision are expected to start being erected later this year on an area known as Stage 1A, which has room for 55 homes.

Mission Hills will boast a yet-to-be-built shopping area which developers say will feature a “boutique supermarket” and eateries such as a cafe and tapas bar, fish-and-chip shop and pizzeria.

A playground and reserve will also be built behind the retail area and a bridle track - for horse riding and walking - will weave around the entire suburb.

At this stage, there are no artists’ renderings of what the retirement village will look like.