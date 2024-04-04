Napier City Council rates will double this year for homes in hill streets near Bay View and Esk Valley after Cyclone Gabrielle flooding drove demand for elevated property.

Nearly all ratepayers in the Esk Hills subdivision face increases greater than 90 per cent and some will pay more than double, according to NCC’s Rates Calculator.

Most councils around NZ have signalled significant increases in rates this year and in March NCC proposed a record annual rates increase.

The previous two years of annual rates increases in Napier, 9.8 per cent in 2022 and 11.7 per cent in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, have already been the biggest the city has seen in decades.

Council staff have recommended a 23.7 per cent average rates increase this year, with a forecast of 10.5 per cent next year and 8 per cent for the 2026-2027 year.

For one house on Esk View Rd, annual rates will increase from $3605 to $6978 in 2024/25, an increase of 93.5 per cent.

The owners, who did not want to be named , said the increase to their rates was especially unjustified as there were several major services residents did not get from NCC.

Residents have septic tanks rather than a council-run sewage system, they get Whirinaki bore water from Hastings District Council, they do not have street lighting and the Esk Hills Residents Society takes a levy to look after natural areas.

Another resident on Heipipi Dr said her husband was already working past retirement age. With the change, they would both either have to keep working well into retirement or sell their dream home.

Their rates will increase from $4087 to $7767 or 90 per cent.

Properties in the Esk Hills subdivision face a proposed rate increases this year from 90 to more than 100 per cent, threatening retirements for some. Photo / Warren Buckland

An NCC spokeswoman said the reason rates were spiking in the Esk Hills was due to a significant increase in land value indicated in the latest Quotable Value independent valuation. This was based on sales in the area reflecting a higher value.

“Increased prices have been driven by the market sales trend of people moving out of flooded areas into the surrounding hills,” the council spokeswoman said.

For the same reason, properties on Kaiangaroa Pl in Bay View are looking at increases greater than 100 per cent.

Property in the Mission Hills area will also see rates increase over 100 per cent due to changed use and development of the land. Two pockets on Taradale Rd will increase by a similar amount due to subdivision and redevelopment of commercial properties, according to NCC.

She said council’s rates call centre had not received any enquiries directly or via other council teams from Esk Hills residents at this stage.

“If people do not believe the revaluation of their property is correct, they can object by completing QV’s online application,” she said.

“Council is also encouraging all residents to make a submission on its Three-Year Plan via sayitnapier.nz or paper forms can be collected from the Customer Service Centre or libraries.”

