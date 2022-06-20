Kakabeak found at Boundary Stream, RedAxe Forestry Intelligence received funding to protect and enhance the threatened Kakabeak/Ngutukaka plant. Photo / Supplied

Kakabeak found at Boundary Stream, RedAxe Forestry Intelligence received funding to protect and enhance the threatened Kakabeak/Ngutukaka plant. Photo / Supplied

The successful recipients of the second year of the Biodiversity Hawke's Bay contestable fund have been named.

Altogether, seven conservation groups received $20,000.

Each group was awarded separate grants, as they can apply for either a portion of their projects to be funded or for smaller projects to be fully funded.

Biodiversity Hawke's Bay Administration Manager Sarah Reddish said it all depends on the size and cost of the project, and what other funding the groups can secure.

"Those successful this year were a mix of both."

Projects range from artificial bat roosts in Waipawa, pest control, riparian planting, and assistance with securing the genetic breadth of wild Kākābeak/Ngutukākā in Hawke's Bay.

This year's grant recipients include groups small and large, with various projects supported.

Esk Hills Residents Society received funding to help re-vegetate 37ha of what was previously grazing land in Esk Hills with natives.

Maraetotara Tree Trust was given funding to help restore the Maraetotara River with riparian planting of natives.

RedAxe Forestry Intelligence received funding for a project to protect and enhance the threatened Kākābeak/Ngutukākā by preserving the genetics of the native plant.

Te Mata Park Trust Board received funding for pest control to support the Te Mata Park Forest (ngahere) Restoration Project.

The Conservation Company received funding for protecting and enhancing the native long-tailed bat by providing artificial bat roosts for the bat population in Waipawa.

Gwavas Charitable Trust for the Puahanui Bush received funding for its gaining and sharing of information about the effects rabbits have on the regeneration process of native bush at Puahanui Bush in Central Hawke's Bay.

Te Huka Waiohinganga (Esk) River Care Group received funding to help with the group's vision to partner with the community to improve water quality and biodiversity in the Esk catchment.

The Esk funds have gone towards a native plant nursery to support this work.

As part of the Biodiversity Hawke's Bay 2015-2050 strategy, the fund supports local projects that protect and improve native species and ecosystems, connect and grow the local biodiversity community and support environmental restoration.

Biodiversity Hawke's Bay general manager Debbie Monahan says there were many inspiring applications from the Hawke's Bay region again this year.

"It's great to see the number of conservation groups and volunteers growing year on year," she said.

"As the biodiversity hub in the region, we connect, facilitate, support and enable community action for biodiversity in the bay, but we couldn't offer this fund without the financial support from two of our key partners, Hawke's Bay Regional Council and the Department of Conservation."

Hawke's Bay district manager for the Department of Conservation, Tryphena Cracknell, said, "He waka eke noa - we're all in this together.

"When it comes to biodiversity, no one agency or group can go it alone - it is our shared responsibility as a community to take action," Cracknell said.

To learn more about biodiversity, become a Biodiversity Hawke's Bay member, to donate or volunteer, visit www.biodiversityhb.org.