Submissions on iwi settlement bill

Ikaroa Maori MP Meka Whaitiri, whose electorate includes Kahungunu Wairarapa and Hawke's Bay territory and who spoke at the bill's first reading in Parliament on Thursday. Photo / NZME

The Māori Affairs Committee is calling for submissions on Te Rohe o Rongokako Joint Redress Bill, based on Kahungunu Wairarapa territory from Cape Turnagain, east of Pahiatua, to Cape Palliser.

The Bill was introduced to Parliament on February 3 and underwent its first reading in the House on Thursday, with addresses from all parties and including region Government MPs Meka Whaitiri (Ikaroa Rawhiti) and Kieran McAnulty (Wairarapa), and Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little.

The Bill incorporates interests of Ngati Kahungunu and Rangitane iwi in Wairarapa and Tamaki nui-ā-Rua regions, and would give effect to specific cultural redress shared between the two iwi as provided for by respective deeds of settlement.

Submissions close on May 12 and submitters will have the right to speak to the committee if they have chosen.