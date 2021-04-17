Student-led Taradale Anzac commemoration in pictures

Tamatea High School head boy and organising committee chairman Jack Winiana led the welcome. Photo / Paul Taylor

A student-led Anzac commemoration held in Taradale last Friday was a "great" occasion, with members of the public also showing up.

A committee of students from Taradale and Tamatea high schools spent almost two months organising the Taradale District Schools' Spirit of Anzac Commemoration, held at the Taradale Clock Tower last Friday morning to show students the importance of Anzac, and inspire other young people around the country to hold commemorations.

Committee member, Taradale High School Year 12 student and No 13 Squadron Air Cadet Unit member Harry Berryman said the commemoration went very well.

"It was great to see it come together after weeks of planning and it was great to show the youth of Taradale the importance of remembering the fallen."

As well as students from 14 schools in the Taradale and Tamatea area, a number of veterans and members of the public also attended.

There were guest speakers from schools in the area, a speech about why poppies are worn, poems were read out by students, wreaths and poppies were laid and there was an interactive activity showing how many in military service returned from war and how many died in battle.

The Ode was spoken in both te reo and English and The Last Post and Reveille were sounded.

Veterans also attended the student-led commemoration. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hundreds of students from schools in the Taradale district attended the commemoration. Photo / Paul Taylor

Richard Davies and Billy Te Hiko at the commemoration held last Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor