Student-created movie helps use of 'talkers' at Kōwhai Special School

Haart Kennedy-Diack, left, Violet Turnbull, Allan-Edward Moetu and Bella Makea Apatu use their talkers to act an underwater scene. Photo / Supplied

A movie created by Kōwhai Special School students has helped make the use of "talkers" become cool at the school.

Talkers, as the school calls them, are iPads loaded with augmented and alternative communication apps which allows students who are non-verbal or have unclear speech to be able to communicate so they can be understood by everyone.

The hour-long Talker Movie by Kōwhai Special School is made up of three shorter films by 13 junior and senior students.

After a live school show last year using the talkers, school speech and language therapists Kit Hardy and Sharlie Kennard wanted to do something similar.

Violet Turnbull and Fynn Botherway at Focal Point Cinema Hastings watching the movie they acted in. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hardy said people who have communication difficulties are given non-speaking roles, but they wanted everyone to see that students using a high-tech speech output device are no different to those using a voice, and they should be given the same opportunities.

The movie was largely student lead, with Hardy coming up with a treasure hunt theme for the juniors who then chose the characters, settings and made costumes.

Many of the senior students had used talkers for a while and, having an interest in acting and filmmaking, they picked scenes themselves from their favourite movies and shows to re-create.

The senior part of the movie featured scenes from Toy Story and How to Train Your Dragon, plus Kōwhai's Got Talent where the talker students hosted and judged videos the rest of the school submitted.

Because of the movie, students' enjoyment and confidence with the talkers has increased and it has boosted the profile of the devices.

Nathaniel Lama who took part in the movie with his physiotherapist, Miki Skeels on the red carpet movie opening. Photo / Warren Buckland

Kennard said even in a special school where students have many tools to support them, people still don't like to feel different so some those with talkers don't like using them because they look and sound different.

But now they have become quite desirable with other students saying they wanted one because they wanted to be part of the movie.

"With a project like the movie we are making [using talkers] really cool," Kennard said.

The movie premiered at a red-carpet affair for the school and families at Focal Point Cinema in Hastings, who were "amazing" in accommodating the student's various needs Hardy said.

Students also made stars with their names like the Hollywood Walk of Fame to give the red carpet the authentic Hollywood feel.

Other students were involved, collecting tickets and giving out popcorn.