Stuart Nash: Supporting Kiwis through 2022

Stuart Nash says tourists are returning to New Zealand and we’re in a stronger position than most to face global pressures. Photo / NZME

Stuart Nash says tourists are returning to New Zealand and we’re in a stronger position than most to face global pressures. Photo / NZME





It’s fair to say that 2022 has been a huge year. Massive, global challenges like the economic uncertainty caused by Covid, the climate crisis and the war in Ukraine have had a real impact here at home, with many households feeling the pinch.

That’s why, over the past year, our Government has worked hard to support families in the face of cost of living pressures. At the same time, we’ve continued to tackle the long-standing issues facing New Zealand, like housing affordability, climate change and child poverty – and we’re making good progress.

More Kiwis are in work with higher wages, our country’s debt is low, our export numbers are high, and tourists are returning to New Zealand. We’re in a stronger position than most to face global pressures.

Our economy is continuing to grow solidly with GDP rising 2 per cent in the last quarter. That’s well above what was expected, and a good indicator that our economic plan is working.

And we all know New Zealand’s economy is built on regions like Hawke’s Bay.

Our Government has invested over $265 million in the Bay, in a range of sectors to ensure our region has the infrastructure it needs to thrive and grow, and to boost our local economies.

Hawke’s Bay is also reaping the benefits of the return of tourism. The latest figures for the September 2022 quarter show that international visitors spent more in eight regions (out of 16) than they did in October 2019 – with international visitor spending in Hawke’s Bay up 45 per cent on pre-Covid levels.

While there’s much to be optimistic about here in Hawke’s Bay, we know that right now, Kiwis are feeling the pressure of rising global inflation. We’re doing what we can to take the edge off. Last week we announced more support for the cost of living, extending our fuel tax cut and half-price public transport until the end of March. And on April 1, our support for families, students and seniors will also increase.

As we head into 2023, we’ll continue to support Kiwi households, while responsibly managing our finances and economy through good times and bad.

As always, it’s an absolute privilege to be the MP for Napier. To everyone right across the electorate, from Matawai in the north, down to Napier in the south and everywhere in between, I wish you all a very merry Christmas, and a safe and relaxing New Year and summer break.

* Stuart Nash is MP for Napier.