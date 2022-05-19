Strong wind watch may continue into weekend for Hawke's Bay following Levin tornado

MetService put out a strong wind watch for Hawke's Bay and Tararua until 2pm on Friday. That may be extended this evening. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay's strong wind watch could extend into the weekend as more severe gale westerlies approach.

MetService said in its Friday strong wind watch for Hawke's Bay, Tararua and Gisborne that a watch for severe gale westerlies on Saturday may be issued on Friday evening.

Hawke's Bay was warned of winds gusting up to 100km/h on Friday as MetService put out a strong wind watch about 6am.

MetService's warning said west and northwest winds may approach severe gales in exposed places at times.

Some late morning showers were expected to develop and accompany the wind north of Hastings.

The warnings follow a tornado which tore through Levin about 6.30am Friday.

Property was damaged, trees and powerlines were downed and roads closed after the major weather event.

MetService put thunderstorm watches in place for the western North Island regions as an active line of thunderstorms moves northeastwards up the country.