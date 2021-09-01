String of house fires continue in Hawke's Bay

Smoke drifts from a house during a fire in Palgrave Ave, Flaxmere, late Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Three fire appliances were used to fight the latest of a string of house fires in Hawke's Bay after being called to a property in Flaxmere on Wednesday afternoon.

The call at 4.01pm was to a home in Palgrave Ave, between Kingsley and Diaz drives, answered by two Fire and Emergency NZ crews from Hastings and one from Napier.

A FIRENZ spokesperson said the fire was in the kitchen and lounge area of the house, and occupants were out of the house by the time emergency services arrived and no injuries were reported.

While the house did not appear from the outside to be significantly damaged, smoke was still coming from a window and rising from the roof up to an hour later, and two crews were still at the scene after 5.30pm.