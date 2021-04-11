Strengthening the bonds: Dannevirke Host Lions act as Easter Bunnies for elderly

Some of the Dannevirke Host Lions ready to deliver Easter buns.

Pic 2: BTG120421LB2 Caption: Mrs Ritchie was delighted to receive her buns from Lion Malcolm Peffers.

Pic 3: BTG120421LB3 Caption: New World Supermarket bakers up in the early hours cooking Lions Easter buns.

By Dave Murdoch

Easter is a time for thinking about others and Dannevirke Host Lions have been chatting with their senior citizens, checking up on them to see how things have changed since last contact at their Christmas party.

You seldom go visiting without a gift and Easter buns were the obvious choice. Freshly made and packaged in sets of two at New World Supermarket on Wednesday March 31, Lions delivered 220 packs with an Easter greeting to the lucky recipients, the smell of the buns wafting through the car very tempting to the deliverers.

Mrs Ritchie was delighted to receive her Easter treat from Lion Malcolm Peffers.

This is a popular activity with Lions as well as the senior citizens. Sets of buns with their delivery list quickly disappear on the day but it often takes several hours to deliver the buns as chats can become cups of tea.

Lions have been doing this for at least 15 years as part of its community welfare programme which includes a winter singalong in July and the annual Christmas party.

Last year with the winter singalong canned due to Covid, Lions organised New World Supermarket to supply two delicious muffins in October as soon as restrictions lifted which were just as eagerly received.

Recipients love the buns – they become lunch or afternoon tea – and they appreciate the chance to chat especially since lockdown. Knowledge gained about members of the community – it goes both ways – increases the bonds and connections in the community making it stronger.

Lions are looking to replenish their list of senior citizens. If you are a Dannevirke resident, 80 years and over and would like to participate in the programme, ring Rosemary Moss at 06 374 7798.

(NB If one of a couple is 80 and the other is not the partner goes on the list as well.)