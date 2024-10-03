The beach shelter was erected off the northern end of Napier's Marine Parade. Photo / Doug Laing

But on Wednesday it was gone, Napier City Council regulatory staff having directed its removal because it breached bylaws.

James said he had put another “tent” further up the beach for a homeless friend and that was able to remain in place.

Council staff have not revealed if they got any closer to establishing who had built the shelter.

But life goes on, with James close to completing the 10-12 metre long mural he started perhaps with a bit of cheek, a blank canvas and possibly a blank mind, saying: “I’ve been a painter for years. It’s not me … it’s in my hands”.

Some might say the guy should be in New York working in the high levels of graphic art, or even a gallery, for most people will see something of Napier in what started as little more than a few splashes of different coloured paint, the only direction seeming to be the shadow from the nearby trees he painted at the start.

There is lots of green stuff, a sweep that might resemble the busy roads through the city, the T&G Building on Marine Parade will find a place, and he has other things in mind if someone can find him some gold or silver paint.

He started almost like your average street artist and said: “I should have asked first, but I didn’t. It’s a bit naughty.”

A log-cum-brazier is all that remains after the pop-shelter was pulled down on Tuesday. Photo / Doug Laing

But since the construction company guys, someone from the council and a questioning couple from the constabulary got to appreciate a bit of class, he has been allowed to carry on, even if the artwork has a limited life.

Day to day it started to “erupt” – both the painting and the numbers of those who looked on, inspiring their impressions of what had been created.

James said it was not clear what would happen when the wall came down to signal the end of the sunbay work, but the “construction guy” had assured him it would not go to the tip.

“All I was trying to do was add a bit of colour and give people a bit of perspective,” he said. “I’ve been working on drilling rigs and logging, but everything’s on the go-slow, so I’m filling in time.”

One of his previous challenges involved a house he lived in. Using cut-off reels of newsprint, he lined the walls and began painting – just for something to do.