Some of the mystery about how a solidly-built shelter came to be erected on the beach off the northern end of Napier’s Marine Parade has been uncovered by a man who, if he weren’t so open about it, could be Napier’s answer to Banksy.
Nathan James, a 40-year-old who came to Hawke’s Bay from Queenstown looking for work a couple of years ago, has been filling in time in the downturn by painting a mural on a temporary frame around the restoration of the Veronica Sunbay, a few hundred metres from where the log-built lean-to appeared on the beach.
Realising later there would be homeless people looking for shelter, he made use of building materials he had at home in the form of tarpaulins and canvas and put them around and over the shelter’s log pillars and ceiling.
But on Wednesday it was gone, Napier City Council regulatory staff having directed its removal because it breached bylaws.
James said he had put another “tent” further up the beach for a homeless friend and that was able to remain in place.
Council staff have not revealed if they got any closer to establishing who had built the shelter.
But life goes on, with James close to completing the 10-12 metre long mural he started perhaps with a bit of cheek, a blank canvas and possibly a blank mind, saying: “I’ve been a painter for years. It’s not me … it’s in my hands”.
Some might say the guy should be in New York working in the high levels of graphic art, or even a gallery, for most people will see something of Napier in what started as little more than a few splashes of different coloured paint, the only direction seeming to be the shadow from the nearby trees he painted at the start.
There is lots of green stuff, a sweep that might resemble the busy roads through the city, the T&G Building on Marine Parade will find a place, and he has other things in mind if someone can find him some gold or silver paint.
He started almost like your average street artist and said: “I should have asked first, but I didn’t. It’s a bit naughty.”
But since the construction company guys, someone from the council and a questioning couple from the constabulary got to appreciate a bit of class, he has been allowed to carry on, even if the artwork has a limited life.
Day to day it started to “erupt” – both the painting and the numbers of those who looked on, inspiring their impressions of what had been created.
James said it was not clear what would happen when the wall came down to signal the end of the sunbay work, but the “construction guy” had assured him it would not go to the tip.
“All I was trying to do was add a bit of colour and give people a bit of perspective,” he said. “I’ve been working on drilling rigs and logging, but everything’s on the go-slow, so I’m filling in time.”
One of his previous challenges involved a house he lived in. Using cut-off reels of newsprint, he lined the walls and began painting – just for something to do.