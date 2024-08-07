Advertisement
Sunbay repairs: Napier City Council to start restoration on HMS Veronica Memorial that honours 1931 quake heroes

Former president of the Rotary Club of Napier, David Sewell, at the Veronica Sunbay memorial in Napier last year. Photo / Paul Taylor

One of Napier’s most prominent 1931 Earthquake memorials has been deemed as potentially unsafe by the city council and will undergo restoration work.

The HMS Veronica Sunbay was built in 1934 on Napier’s Marine Parade and honours the crew of the HMS Veronica, which worked to save lives and help with the devastation after the 1931 Hawke’s Bay Earthquake.

Arts, Culture and Heritage portfolio holder councillor Ronda Chrystal said a recent condition assessment found sections of the memorial to be potentially unsafe.

“It is important to restore the Sunbay, not only to allow present and future generations to enjoy the space, but because it is a memorial,” she said.

“It’s a place to reflect on the actions of the sailors from the HMS Veronica who did so much for Napier in a time of great need.”

HMS Veronica docked in Napier a few hours before the Hawke’s Bay earthquake on February 3, 1931. Following the quake, the ship’s officers and crew went ashore, conducting rescues, assisting the injured, and ensuring people were fed.

The Sunbay was named in 1937 following the decommissioning of the ship. That same year, the city was presented with the Veronica Bell, which continues to be used in community services and can be transported from venue to venue.

Chrystal said the Sunbay should be in a fit condition to stand proud for many years to come. Its first renovation was completed in early 1991 after the local community got behind a Rotary campaign to raise $200,000 for the project.

Among the contributors to the Rotary Club of Napier project were Councillor Chrystal’s grandfather, former Mayor Ernest ‘Ron’ Spriggs, other Napier residents and Napier City Council.

When this renovation was completed, the structure was re-dedicated as a memorial on the 60th anniversary of the earthquake.

Napier resident David Sewell, who led the 1991 fundraising campaign, told Hawke’s Bay Today last year the site was looking “run down”.

“There is a lot of water damage, particularly where the lighting is, and a good percentage of the plaques are unreadable,” he said.

“It needs to be properly maintained. I just want it cleaned up.”

The current restoration work on the Sunbay is expected to be finished in December 2024.

