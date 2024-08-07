Former president of the Rotary Club of Napier, David Sewell, at the Veronica Sunbay memorial in Napier last year. Photo / Paul Taylor

One of Napier’s most prominent 1931 Earthquake memorials has been deemed as potentially unsafe by the city council and will undergo restoration work.

The HMS Veronica Sunbay was built in 1934 on Napier’s Marine Parade and honours the crew of the HMS Veronica, which worked to save lives and help with the devastation after the 1931 Hawke’s Bay Earthquake.

Arts, Culture and Heritage portfolio holder councillor Ronda Chrystal said a recent condition assessment found sections of the memorial to be potentially unsafe.

“It is important to restore the Sunbay, not only to allow present and future generations to enjoy the space, but because it is a memorial,” she said.

“It’s a place to reflect on the actions of the sailors from the HMS Veronica who did so much for Napier in a time of great need.”