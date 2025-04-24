Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The offending vehicle stealing the Napier RSA's dump run trailer.

A trailer used to take rubbish to the dump that was stolen from the Napier RSA two days before Anzac Day has been found and returned to the club by police, thanks to information provided by the public.

Police on Thursday executed a search warrant at a Napier property where they recovered the stolen trailer.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Boyd leads the Hawke’s Bay Tactical Crime Unit and is a returned serviceman.

Boyd said it was “humbling” to help with the swift return of the trailer to the RSA before Anzac Day.

“Trailers are a hot commodity to thieves because they are easily re-registered,” he said.