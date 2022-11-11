Stolen car found in Napier's harbour earlier used in ram-raid

Emergency services appeared to search the vehicle before having it towed. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police say a stolen car found submerged in Napier's inner harbour is believed to be the same vehicle involved in an earlier ram raid in the city.

The white car was spotted in the water about 1pm and resulted in a large emergency services presence - including police, ambulance and fire crews - rushing to the scene.

Officers could be seen wading into the water and appeared to search the waterlogged vehicle.

Police later confirmed it was empty and had been stolen.

"Police received several calls about a vehicle in the water at that location, however, emergency services have determined that no one is [or] was in it," a police spokeswoman said.

The vehicle was later towed from the water.

Earlier, Hi Vape on Emerson St in central Napier was targeted in an early morning ram raid on Friday.

The business declined to comment about the incident, which caused damage to its entrance.

Meanwhile, police were also notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a stolen car at the intersection of Rainbow and Ada Sts in Hastings at about 6.30pm on Thursday.

Three youths involved in the crash were taken into custody relating to this and other incidents and have been referred to youth aid.

The vehicle was being towed out of the water on Friday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police put out a warning this week advising Hawke's Bay car owners to be vigilant, particularly those with Mazda Demios and Nissan Tiidas which have been targeted "to use in further offending".

"Police urge people to take preventative measures to help prevent their car from being stolen," the statement read.

"These types of vehicles don't have immobilisers by default - police recommend that anyone who owns one consider getting an immobiliser installed.

"Ensure all valuables and bank cards are removed from vehicles at night, particularly if cars are parked in the open."

HiVape in Napier's CBD was ram raided early on Friday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

In July, three Four Square supermarkets in Napier and Hastings were ram raided and badly damaged in the space of 10 days including at Ahuriri (July 20), Frimley (July 26) and Bay View (July 30). Ram raids often involve stolen vehicles.