Stephanie Walker's gold in Duke of Edinburgh Hillary Award

By Dave Murdoch

Five years after she started her Duke of Edinburgh Award challenge, Stephanie Walker of Dannevirke High School finally received her Gold Award at Government House on May 15.

"I joined the Duke of Edinburgh (DoE) award in 2016 as a bit of a challenge," said Stephanie. "At the time I didn't even know what tramping was!

"Taking part in The Duke of Edinburgh Award was truly the best thing that I have ever done.

"It gave me something to work towards and provided me with some wonderful experiences.

"Each level of the Duke of Edinburgh scheme required the completion of four parts: a service to the community, learning a skill, physical recreation, and an adventurous journey.

"My Bronze Award was completed May 15, 2017, during which my form of service was Helping in Jazz classes, my skill was ballet, my physical recreation was swimming and my adventurous journey was a tramp.

"I completed my Silver Award on June 1, 2018, during which my form of service was helping at the Dannevirke High School Breakfast Club, my skill was knitting, my physical recreation was running and my adventurous journey was a bigger tramp.

"Once I completed my Silver Award, I was so determined to also complete my Gold Award.

"My Gold Award was completed November 19, 2019, and involved my form of service assisting at the Dannevirke Tararua District Library, my skill was driving, my physical recreation was again running and my adventurous journey was a much bigger tramp with the additional component of a residential Project at the Hillary Outdoors Recreation Centre.

"The award is so much more than the three badges that I wear on my chest, to me they represent dedication, resilience and hours of hard work. It has definitely helped to shape me into the person that I am today.

"Throughout the award, I was mentally and physically challenged, especially on my final Gold tramp which lasted four days where I had blisters all over my feet and a pack twice the size of me on my back.

"The highlight of the award was all the amazing people that I meet along the way. I have had so many individuals influence on my journey, from people that I have tramped with, people that I have been out in the snow with for a week to those that I have worked alongside.

"My parents have been my support crew throughout my journey, but it was Dannevirke High School teacher Pam Menzies who was my backbone all through my experience pushing me along and always up for a tramp.

"Owing to Covid -19 it was a 543 day wait to be awarded my Gold Award at Government House on May 15, a truly unforgettable experience.

I wouldn't change my DoE experience for anything, it is something that I will cherish for the rest of my life!"

"It was a pleasure to help Stephanie on her DoE journey, said Pam Menzies, Duke of Edinburgh co-ordinator. "She is a girl who is self-motivated and likes to get on with challenges placed before her. Much of what she did was challenging - the outdoor element comes to mind.

"She is a strong sportswoman so was always fit when we tramped but it was something new for her and she had to learn about packing her pack correctly and getting rid of unnecessary weight. She also had to get used to mud which she has never liked much.

"The outdoor section of DoE was all about tramping for Stephanie but it is more than just setting out - there are training days/weekends - these become more intense as one works up through the levels.

"Stephanie met new friends on these training days in PN run by OTNZ /Mtn Safety Council.

"Stephanie particularly enjoyed the challenge of OPC - going on a week-long course in winter. Activities included mountaineering in winter conditions. She also enjoyed meeting new people and has made some life-long friends through DoE.

"Stephanie is a worthy recipient - she has learnt new skills, helped her community, explored the outdoors and made new friends. These are all things that the award is designed to do," she said.