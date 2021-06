Steady rain continues to fall in Dannevirke.

Dannevirke residents are being asked to respect the conditions as the bad weather continues.

The MetService forecast is for strong winds with gales expected in the Wairarapa, which may affect the Tararua region, until 10pm Monday.

Steady rain is expected to continue until tomorrow afternoon.

Police are also asking motorists travelling in the region to drive to the conditions and keep themselves and their families safe on the roads.