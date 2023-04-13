Hawke’s Bay Photographic Society go walkabout.





We may be a little preoccupied with our image these days, but that’s just the way the HB Photographic Society likes it.

With help from the Napier City Creative Communities and plenty of focus, the club has launched this year’s photographic exhibition where members get to show off their skills, engage with the public and gain a better profile, says exhibition organiser and society treasurer Mark Davey.

“Our website has been overhauled and this has proved to be a good tool in increasing our membership, however I believe the face-to-face communication offers us a chance to ‘sell’ our club and what it offers,” he says.

A new concept for this year’s open category exhibition, running at Creative Arts Napier (CAN) until Thursday, April 27, is the inclusion of photographic work by students from William Colenso College, enabled through college dean and HOD Laura Jackson. Mark says members realised the need for young blood.

Napier by William Colenso College student Amber Thomas.

“Youth bring new ideas and a way of looking at things, and in turn, we can offer them tuition in the photographic medium. This is very much a new strategy for us and we are taking one step at a time to see how it works. Our whole drive here is to support and nurture youth who find photography interesting and want to learn more.”

The club has historically held an exhibition every year, but Covid interrupted this for a couple of years.

“We recommenced with one in 2022 at CAN and look forward to this year’s event.”

Orange by Dianne Wells

Mark describes digital photography as non-destructive, environmentally friendly, offers exercise, enhances local knowledge and can bring people of varying ethnicities together.

“It is a great medium where families can do something together.”

He says the open category covers all genres and makes for an interesting range of ideas.

Spring has Sprung by Robyn Garrett.

“Photography is similar to painting and other such forms of art. Good photography requires a good idea, placement, colour, lighting, and editing. The idea is to let the photo tell the story or be in support of the story.”

He believes the advent of cellphones has dulled photography to a certain extent and made it appear easy.

“I look at cellphones as instant coffee, that is easy to make and digest, while camera photography is like getting the coffee beans, grinding them, filtering them, and producing that exquisite taste that real coffee offers. It takes time, concentration, and making sure the little things are done right.”

Let Me In by Mark Davey.

Many of the photos in the exhibition are for sale, but Mark says generally the exhibition’s goal is to give the public a visual impression of what their members can achieve.

“Members can be contacted individually if there is interest in a particular photo.”

Spirit by Erika Mackay.

There are 90-plus images on display from normal mounted ones, to metal, canvas, framed and acrylic options. Mark says nobody in their club uses analogue cameras any more.

“I think this is mainly because the old method of developing film, etc, meant chemicals, space and a lot of time. Digital gives members the advantage of being able to view the image as soon as it was taken, and if necessary, take another from a different perspective. Editing is a major factor now, and something that can’t be achieved as quickly when film is involved.”

Although the HB Photographic Society has historically attracted older members, Mark says over the past couple of years they are seeing an influx of younger members.

“Our drive is to see this continue. Some of these younger members are also on our committee and bring valuable ideas to the club. Our club fosters the love of photography, enables members to improve their photographic ability, and develop skills in using post-processing software.”