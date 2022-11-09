"State-of-the-art" New World to replace old Havelock North store

A "state-of-the-art" New World at 34 Havelock Road will be a replacement store for the current New World on Porter Drive when it is built by the end of next year. Photo / Jie Peng

Havelock North can expect a fresh New World supermarket to replace the existing one by the end of next year.

A Foodstuffs spokesperson confirmed a new "state-of-the-art" store being built at 34 Havelock Road will be a replacement store for the current New World on Porter Drive.

The new supermarket will represent $26m of about $100m invested by Foodstuffs in an expansion drive across the country.



"Built with sustainability in mind, the new 3,100sqm New World store will feature the latest store design and be proudly locally owned and operated by Richard Lucas, the current owner of New World Havelock North," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the new store is on track to open at the end of 2023.

Last year, it was reported in council papers that Foodstuffs was considering moving the existing Havelock North New World to a new site in the village.

Foodstuffs owns the large site at 32-34 Havelock Rd and the adjoining 25-27 Porters Dr, formerly occupied by building supplies company Tumu and other commercial businesses.

Tumu moved to a new premises on Martin Rd at the end of September

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman confirmed in an earlier Hawke's Bay Today story that Foodstuffs applied for resource consent for a new supermarket on the site in July last year and that resource consent was assessed and approved in January this year.