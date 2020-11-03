Star-studded convoy make pit stop at Magpies training in Napier

L-R: Magpie Gareth Evans, former All Blacks Josh Kronfeld and Frank Bunce, and Magpies Stacey Ili and Josh Kaifa admire the Iron Maiden Harley Davidson that is up for auction. Photo / Warren Buckland

Some of the All Blacks' brightest former stars had a peek at Hawke's Bay Magpies training on Tuesday during their journey from Auckland to Wellington for charity.

Frank Bunce, Josh Kronfeld and Carlos Spencer are a part of the Hick Group Ride for Champions, a convoy of seven Harley Davidson motorbikes, three Ferraris and two Dodge Rams.

They are heading down to Wellington for Thursday's 23rd annual Champions Charity Luncheon, which is supporting the Life Flight Trust emergency air ambulance service.

And along the way they stopped in Napier to meet up with the current Ranfurly Shield holding Hawke's Bay Magpies squad at training.

Carlos Spencer said it was nice to call in on them and see the Shield his Auckland side won three times during his career again.

Magpies Geoff Cridge, right, and Mason Emerson checking out one of the Ferraris in the carpark after training. Photo / Warren Buckland

"The [Magpies] boys have got a pretty tough game this weekend but I'm sure they're looking forward to it and they'll get up for it," he said, backing them to defeat Wellington and keep the Log O'Wood for summer.

Spencer said it was a good ride down, with the weather proving to be far better than expected.

"This is the first time I've been on a bike for a few years, since I've been back in New Zealand," he said.

"The old shoulders and back aren't used to it, so I'm starting to feel those at the moment."

Hawke's Bay first five Lincoln McClutchie gives the Iron Maiden a good rev after training. Photo / Warren Buckland

But it's all worth it for the former All Black first five to show his support for a tremendous cause – keeping Life Flight's rescue helicopters and air ambulances going.

"The helicopter it costs something like two and a half grand just to start it up, so they obviously need the money," he said.

Fellow former All Black Frank Bunce said it is one of those organisations you don't know about and take for granted until you need them.

"I was amazed at the number of people, they were telling us that every six hours someone needs the helicopter," he said.

"Just last week a friend of mine had to get helicoptered from Whangamatā over to Hamilton."

Magpies first five Lincoln McClutchie enjoying his ride in one of the convoy's three Ferraris. Photo / Warren Buckland

Bunce is riding a 2020 Iron Maiden 883 Harley Davidson that is up for auction on Trade Me with all proceeds going to the Life Flight Trust.

"Whoever's lucky enough to win the auction are going to get a good bike," he said.

"One very careful owner!"

The group also headed to the Mary Doyle Retirement Village in Havelock North on Tuesday afternoon for a meet and greet with residents there.

On Wednesday the group left Hawke's Bay for Palmerston North, with stops at the sponsoring Pak N Save stores in Masterton, Upper Hutt, Paraparaumu, Porirua, Lower Hutt, Petone and Kilbirnie on the way down to Wellington.

Organiser Ian Klinac from Wellington coordinated the trip with support from Mark Cole of Hick Group Auckland, major sponsors of the event.

The Champions Charity Luncheon on Thursday will be attended by 530 guests, with All Blacks Ian Kirkpatrick, Charles Riechelmann, Joe Stanley, Bernie McCahill, Kees Meeuws, Olo Brown, Chris Jack, Rodney So'oialo and Hurricanes coach Jason Holland joining Bunce, Spencer and Kronfeld in their support.

The annual event has raised about five million dollars for six different charities over the previous 22 years.