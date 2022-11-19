Sporting trials gaining traction

Linda and Jack Greer were considered the best of the new entrants. Photo / Supplied

Sporting Trials appears to be gaining a lot of new interest with many new drivers and crews taking part in an event held at the weekend.

The Tarata Cup event held near Inglewood was marking its 25th year in the motorsport, which involved driving purpose-built lightweight vehicles over hilly terrain.

A spokesperson said there were many drivers and crews new to the sport and the courses had been set to be fairly easy to accommodate the new drivers.

Five drivers and crews from the Hawke’s Bay and Tararua district took part in the event for the first time and did well, according to spokesman Barry Simmonds.

Nigel and Sue Heighway were from Waipukurau. Photo / Supplied

Simmonds, who is based in Dannevirke, said he had some coaching days coming up and was planning an open-day event, a Have a Go day, some time in January for people in the Tararua district who would be interested in seeing what it was about.

He had previously planned to hold the event earlier this year but had to postpone due to the bad weather.