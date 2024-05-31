Police are encouraging members of the public to report any unlawful behaviour in the lead up the tangi of a well-known Hawke's Bay Mongrel Mob leader. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are encouraging members of the public to report any unlawful behaviour in the lead up the tangi of a well-known Hawke's Bay Mongrel Mob leader. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are asking members of the public to report any unlawful behaviour ahead of a major gang tangi in Hawke’s Bay, including through a dedicated online portal.

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Lincoln Sycamore said police would continue to monitor behaviour and traffic movements for the funeral of known a Central Hawke’s Bay Mongrel Mob president Sonny Smith, who died on Thursday.

Smith was a key figure in a controversial methamphetamine rehabilitation scheme for gang members and was the national head of the Notorious chapter.

“Additional police are being deployed across Hawke’s Bay to ensure the safety of the community and provide reassurance,” Sycamore said.

“Antisocial or unlawful behaviour and driving-related offending will not be tolerated. Any such behaviour will be met with enforcement action, whether at the time or after the fact.”

Sycamore said police have set up an online portal where members of the public can upload videos or photos of possible offences by gang members in Hawke’s Bay.

“Any video or photos provided will be used by police to undertake further enquiries and take appropriate enforcement action.

“Videos or photos can be uploaded anonymously or contact details can be provided if you wish to be contacted by police.”

People wishing to upload videos or photos can visit https://cellar.nc3.govt.nz/

Reports of unlawful or anti-social behaviour and/or driving-related offending can also be made by calling 111 or 105, quoting file number 240514/0870.