Some nursing roles not being replaced at Hawke’s Bay Hospital despite dire need, manager says

People brave the wet weather to take part in the nurses' strike action in Napier. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A Hawke’s Bay Hospital nursing manager and union delegate claims some vacant nursing roles are not being replaced at the hospital, which is impacting the level of care and is akin to a hiring freeze.

She said she has never been “so frustrated and angry going home from work” because of the lack of staffing.

However, Health NZ Te Whatu Ora said it was “continuing to actively recruit to fill vacant nurses’ positions” at the hospital, which takes time.

A nationwide strike was held on Wednesday, organised by the NZ Nurses Organisation (NZNO), which included about 36,000 nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants walking off the job for 24 hours. The strike was set to end at 9am on Thursday.

The union has been calling for better staffing levels and pay from employer Health NZ.