Soaking in the luxury

Keri McKenzie from Luxworks Beauty with some of her products. Photo / Paul Taylor

When I met with Keri McKenzie the first thing I noticed was a beautiful fragrance in the air.

Then we started chatting and Keri's passion and love for what she has created was obvious.

The co-founder and managing director of Luxworks Beauty believes 100 per cent in their products and loves sharing her story.

She and her partners came together through surfing. They wanted to create a meaningful business and from there Luxworks Beauty was created.

Keri says there are three parts to the business, clean and conscious skincare, mindful room and aura sprays and Luxworks events and health and wellbeing space.

"Our next event is at Black Barn on September 14," Keri said.

"Picture this ... a candle lit cellar where you do yoga to live music then at the end enjoy a beautiful glass of red wine (or herbal tea) while listening to music. If you just need to lie down on your mat for the whole hour then come and do that. The night is for nurturing all your senses so you leave feeling completely rested.

"Yoga is with the amazing Laura Jeffares, she has a gift of making everyone feel so welcome and at home.

"Music is by the beautiful soul of Nick Herbison, he has similar vibes to Jack Johnson and will be playing a mixture of originals and covers."

The evening will also be a chance for people to "have a play with Luxworks products".

"Luxworks room sprays have been a hit with teenage girls," Keri said.

"We have had parents who where beside themselves trying to deal with their teen's emotions. Our theory is to use them as a tool, they are calming and natural. We have a special youth range. These sprays are perfect to reset yourself. Check in with yourself — are you all good?"

The products are beautifully presented sitting on little wooden stands.

Keri, who designed and developed all the products, says she wanted them to "add to your decor".

"I didn't want something that would be put away in a cupboard and forgotten about. If they are visible it reminds us to use them."

She describes the skincare range as food for your skin. "Sometimes it can be a bit weird because your skin drinks it. Everything is natural and that's normal these days which is fantastic.

"That's the beauty of having total control of what goes into your products. I know exactly what's in all of our products and it's all good stuff."

I can certainly vouch for the room and aura sprays . They are beautiful. Keri says luxury means different things to different people.

"Our luxury is the ocean and spending time with family and nature. Our luxury is not out of reach."

■A Night in the Cellar has limited numbers because of the size of the cellar.

■Luxworks is giving an amazing discount of all products at the end of the night and you can test and play with them if you'd like.

■Black Barn, September 14, 6pm start, arrive at 5.45ish — finish 8pm

What to Bring: Comfy clothes, a blanket if you'd like for the end, a yoga mat. Once you have booked you will be sent a reminder with all the info a couple of days prior.

■For more information go to luxworks.co.nz