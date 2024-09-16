Snow warning for SH5 Napier-Taupō Rd; rain on way for Hawke’s Bay

Snow could settle on SH5 Napier-Taupo Rd on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Warren Buckland

A snow warning has been issued for State Highway 5, the Napier-Taupō Rd.

MetService has issued a road snowfall warning which is in place from 2pm to 9pm on Tuesday.

“Rain could turn to snow Tuesday afternoon and up to 1cm may accumulate above 700m,” the warning read.

A road snowfall warning is issued where there is the likelihood of snow settling on a road, such as SH5, which passes over the Maungaharuru Range.

MetService is also forecasting plenty of rain across large parts of Hawke’s Bay on Tuesday afternoon with a chance of thunder.