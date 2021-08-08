Snow on ranges near Dannevirke won't last

Snow on the foothills of the Ruahine Ranges.

Dannevirke residents were treated to the sight of snow on the foothills of the Ruahine Ranges on Monday, but MetService says it won't last.

Meteorologist Karl Loots said there was snow down to 200m with snow showers in the Dannevirke area overnight and Monday morning.

He said the lower North Island was experiencing significant snow above 500m that affected the Remutakas.

It was expected the snow level would gradually rise.

The forecast for the rest of the week was for a quick recovery with temperatures rising again to the mid-teens.