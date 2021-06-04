Smokefreerockquest Hawke's Bay finalists announced

Hawke's Bay's best young musicians will play off in the regional final of the Smokefreerockquest competition in the hunt for a spot in the national finals.
The regional finals are due to take place at the Napier Municipal Theatre on June 12.
The top solo artists, duos and bands from across the region will perform in the hope of taking home the Rockshop Electronic Performance Award, Musicianship Award, APRA Lyrics Award, Smokefree Best Vocal or the ZM People's Choice.
Hawke's Bay's best solo/duo will join the top two bands and the region's Smokefree Tangata Beats winners in submitting footage for selection as finalists to play at the Smokefreerockquest national final on September 18 in Auckland.
The list of participants for the 2021 edition of the Smokefreerockquest competition has been released.
SOLO/DUO
Sam Buswell, Taradale High School
Bandoliers, Napier Boys' High School
Tom Woods, Havelock North High School
Courtney-Rose Wilson, Havelock North High School
Connor & Jackson, Napier Boys' High School
Courtney and Katie, Woodford House
Emma Webb, Taradale High School
Bailey and Ocean, Tamatea High School
Liberty, Napier Girls' High School
Molly Pawson, Napier Girls' High School
Te Ao, Napier Girls' High School
Saoirse Kenny, Napier Girls' High School
Ella Pollett, Napier Girls' High School
Kenya Boerman, Napier Girls' High School
BANDS
The Milk Bar, Havelock North High School
Saloons, Napier Boys' High School
The Grapefruit Smugglers, Napier Boys' High School
Max Paki'z, Tamatea High School
The Vultures, Hastings Boys' High School
County 13, Havelock North High School
The Jay Sins, Napier Girls' High School
The Vests, Napier Girls' High School
Sindee voo, Havelock North High School
Skinny Leeches, Sacred Heart College
The Jazzets, Iona College
Arlo Mac front man Harry Mason finished second in the Solo/Duo Category of the 2020 Smokefreerockquest national finals, while the band took home the top prize in 2019.
The winners of the 2021 national Smokefreerockquest competition will win $22,000 in Rockshop vouchers, $16,000 NZ On Air recording, video and promo package, a photo shoot and branding package from Imaginary Friends.
Musical successes to have performed through Smokefreerockquest include Drax Project, Six60 and Nesian Mystik.
The event is due to begin at 7pm at the Napier Municipal Theatre on June 12.
Adult tickets ($20) and student tickets ($10) are available at the door or through Ticketek.