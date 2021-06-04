Smokefreerockquest Hawke's Bay finalists announced

Havelock North band Arlo Mac won the 2019 Smokefreerockquest national finals. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay's best young musicians will play off in the regional final of the Smokefreerockquest competition in the hunt for a spot in the national finals.

The regional finals are due to take place at the Napier Municipal Theatre on June 12.

The top solo artists, duos and bands from across the region will perform in the hope of taking home the Rockshop Electronic Performance Award, Musicianship Award, APRA Lyrics Award, Smokefree Best Vocal or the ZM People's Choice.

Hawke's Bay's best solo/duo will join the top two bands and the region's Smokefree Tangata Beats winners in submitting footage for selection as finalists to play at the Smokefreerockquest national final on September 18 in Auckland.

The list of participants for the 2021 edition of the Smokefreerockquest competition has been released.

SOLO/DUO

Sam Buswell, Taradale High School

Bandoliers, Napier Boys' High School

Tom Woods, Havelock North High School

Courtney-Rose Wilson, Havelock North High School

Connor & Jackson, Napier Boys' High School

Courtney and Katie, Woodford House

Emma Webb, Taradale High School

Bailey and Ocean, Tamatea High School

Liberty, Napier Girls' High School

Molly Pawson, Napier Girls' High School

Te Ao, Napier Girls' High School

Saoirse Kenny, Napier Girls' High School

Ella Pollett, Napier Girls' High School

Kenya Boerman, Napier Girls' High School

BANDS

The Milk Bar, Havelock North High School

Saloons, Napier Boys' High School

The Grapefruit Smugglers, Napier Boys' High School

Max Paki'z, Tamatea High School

The Vultures, Hastings Boys' High School

County 13, Havelock North High School

The Jay Sins, Napier Girls' High School

The Vests, Napier Girls' High School

Sindee voo, Havelock North High School

Skinny Leeches, Sacred Heart College

The Jazzets, Iona College

Arlo Mac front man Harry Mason finished second in the Solo/Duo Category of the 2020 Smokefreerockquest national finals, while the band took home the top prize in 2019.

The winners of the 2021 national Smokefreerockquest competition will win $22,000 in Rockshop vouchers, $16,000 NZ On Air recording, video and promo package, a photo shoot and branding package from Imaginary Friends.

Musical successes to have performed through Smokefreerockquest include Drax Project, Six60 and Nesian Mystik.

The event is due to begin at 7pm at the Napier Municipal Theatre on June 12.

Adult tickets ($20) and student tickets ($10) are available at the door or through Ticketek.