While all her mates were soaking up the European sun on their OEs, Ellingham set her sights on the hustle and bustle of China, a place known for being one of the largest industrial hubs in the world.

“I spent five years in China, with two years in Shanghai and the rest in Guangzhou,” she said.

“My brother has a manufacturing company over there called China Textile Traders, and he manufactures mostly clothing brands, so I kind of had that connection as well.”

After years of fostering further connections and setting out her vision while continuing her day job, she partnered with Hawke’s Bay graphic and design whiz Zoe Chisholm to create a unique brand she believed would resonate with Kiwis, 2020 saw the launch just on the verge of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was just before we went into lockdown. All the stock was meant to arrive for the summer of 2019/2020 but didn’t arrive until March 2020.”

Ellingham said she always liked the idea of having her own business, and it wasn’t a question of doing her own thing but what she would do.

“I always thought it would be better sending something from New Zealand to China because the market is so much bigger, but I’ve always worked with products and liked that whole process, so I was trying to think of something I could get made in China with those contacts and still have that connection to China.

“A friend was getting the original picnic bags made, and I put her in touch with my brother and suggested we do it together and make a whole range out of it. She had just had her first kid then and said she was ‘just fluffing around’ and probably wouldn’t do anything with it, so she said I should go ahead.”

Constructed from hardy, high-quality cotton canvas, the picnic bags all feature Slowlife’s signature striped lining, carry handles and leather detailing.

They keep food and drink cool for up to 24 hours, with compartments that accommodate cans, bottles, and snacks. The leakproof thermal flask (590 or 240 ml) can hold liquids, as well as dips, soups, or sauces.

The picnic rug rolls out to 2.2 x 1.5m and has a waterproof backing, making it ideal for fun gatherings with friends, concerts, beach days, and road trips.

While the project remained a “side hustle”, Ellingham said she was continuing to add to the range, with food flasks and thermoses on the way.

“Hopefully, it will make it a bit more of an all-year brand because, at the moment, everyone perceives it as just summer.

“It’s funny how our family has evolved, and I’ve changed how I use the products. The cooler bag was always the most popular for me, and now I’ve sort of moved to use the picnic bag more now that we’ve got kids for snacks and everything else to go in.”

Ellingham acknowledged that there were plenty of “bad stories” about doing business overseas but said plenty has changed since when she was first in China, including communication.

“It’s so accessible now through Alibaba and other things. If you find the right factory, they are quite open to building relationships.”

Slowlife Collection is available online at www.slowlifecollection.com, with products starting from $25.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.