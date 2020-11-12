Sixty years on Dannevirke High School friendships resumed and memories sharp

The Dannevirke High School Fifth Form class of 1960 at their reunion Friday, October 30.

Students of Dannevirke High School from the era of TD Scott in 1960 returned to the town and the school on Friday, October 30 to celebrate 60 years since that time.

Now at age 75 the vast majority were good examples of resilience and said 'clean living' was the reason why. Barely a one needed any form of physical support and showed good fitness in their hour-long visit back to the school after lunch.

Looking at the pictures of past principals in the library including theirs - TD Scott.

Most proceedings were held at the Dannevirke Services and Citizen's club which supplied a wonderful roast meal at lunchtime following a meet n' greet session and photos.

Following the lunch a commemorative cake was cut by the youngest and oldest class members – not an easy task when they were all 75! The youngest Delwyn (Graham) Henderson and the oldest Bill Gundersen did the deed.

The day was very well organised by a committee comprising David Strawbridge, Jocelyn Mackay, Keith Crosse and Bill Gundersen.

A wonderful booklet which featured pictures of the classes in 1960, together with their names and those attending the reunion, pictures of the school and events of 1960 including HMS Pinafore, poems and stories written by students laced with some hilarious humour which made a very good keepsake for those 54 attending.

Visiting the school minus its hostel and substantially rebuilt, visitors struggled to find their bearings but they were very capably led around in groups by Year 10 students as the seniors were preparing for the ball.

There was much interest in the old pictures lining the corridors by the old science labs which still exist, the new technology in the rooms, the gymnasium and generally the great condition of the buildings together with the demeanour of the students who were in class.

Many stayed on to enjoy the hospitality of the club and other restaurants, a number going to classmate Clive Boyden's museum the next morning.

Not many anecdotes from the past were forthcoming – "what happened at school stays at school", said one. Perhaps there were no events worth telling – after all TD Scott ran a tight ship.