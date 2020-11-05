Six arrested after two people stabbed in Flaxmere brawl, Hastings

Six people arrested after two people were stabbed during fight involving 14 people in Flaxmere on Wednesday. Photo / Google Maps

Six people have been arrested after two people were stabbed during fight involving a group of people in Flaxmere.

Police were called to the disorder on Swansea Rd, in the Hastings suburb about 10.40pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said about 14 people were involved in the fight.

Two people sustained stab wounds and were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital. The injuries were deemed superficial.

Six others involved in the fight were also injured during the brawl, according to police, with a differing level of injuries.

Police said six people have been arrested since the fight and all have been referred to Youth Aid.

The fight occurred at the cross streets of Caernarvon Dr and Henderson Rd, near the Flax Bar and Function Centre.

Enquiries are ongoing.