Sinkhole closes State Highway 50 near Napier, diversions in place

Police were notifed of the sinkhole formation in the southbound lane of Hyderabad Rd, shortly before 3pm on Monday. Photo / NZTA

Police were notifed of the sinkhole formation in the southbound lane of Hyderabad Rd, shortly before 3pm on Monday. Photo / NZTA

Part of State Highway 50 and one of Napier's main roads has been temporarily closed due to a sinkhole forming.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency posted an update on their website advising motorists that Hyderabad Rd was closed between Corunna Bay north and Corunna Bay south for southbound traffic from about 3pm on Monday.

A detour is in place for southbound traffic, via SH50, turning left onto Corunna Bay, then left back onto SH50.

The northbound lane remains open.

A spokesperson for police confirmed they were notified of the sinkhole shortly before 3 pm.

She advised the road was closed until further notice though a diversion was in place.

A contractor was believed to be in attendance.

Police could not confirm the size or scale of the sinkhole.

NZTA have been approached for further comment.

Napier City Council has also been approached for comment.

MORE TO COME